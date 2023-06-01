Stanley Jacot, Jr. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) CEO Stanley Jacot, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $21,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($6.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 245.87%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

Several brokerages recently commented on RKDA. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $3.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

