Insider Buying: Prospa Group Limited (ASX:PGL) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Prospa Group Limited (ASX:PGL – Get Rating) insider Greg Moshal bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,500.00 ($15,359.48).

Greg Moshal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Greg Moshal bought 50,000 shares of Prospa Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,400.00 ($14,640.52).

On Friday, April 21st, Greg Moshal purchased 30,672 shares of Prospa Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,710.38 ($8,961.04).

On Monday, April 24th, Greg Moshal purchased 50,000 shares of Prospa Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,500.00 ($15,359.48).

On Wednesday, March 8th, Greg Moshal purchased 9,009 shares of Prospa Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,054.05 ($3,303.30).

On Thursday, March 2nd, Greg Moshal purchased 18,018 shares of Prospa Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,729.72 ($6,359.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.57, a quick ratio of 53.42 and a current ratio of 45.81.

About Prospa Group

Prospa Group Limited, an online lending company, provides finance services to small businesses in Australia. The company offers business accounts, as well as small and plus business loans, and line of credits. It serves art and lifestyle, building and trade, financial services, hair and beauty, health, hospitality, manufacturing, professional services, retail, transport, wholesaling, and other industries.

