Kurt L. Kalbfleisch Sells 80,000 Shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) CFO Kurt L. Kalbfleisch sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $24,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,172.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sphere 3D Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Sphere 3D stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. Sphere 3D Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 177.15% and a negative net margin of 2,349.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

About Sphere 3D

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Sphere 3D by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of computation, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

