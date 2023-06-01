Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $757,000 Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 368,801 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,649,000 after acquiring an additional 328,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 2.2 %

NWBI stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.82 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,067.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Tullio bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,067.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis J. Torchio bought 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,707.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,749.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,624 shares of company stock worth $323,533. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWBI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

