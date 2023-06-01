Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,862 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Central Pacific Financial worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 64,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 104,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Pacific Financial

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Christine H. H Camp acquired 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $83,755.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Christine H. H. Camp acquired 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $83,755.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine H. H Camp acquired 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $47,354.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,495 shares in the company, valued at $244,785.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,501 shares of company stock valued at $152,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of CPF opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $402.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

