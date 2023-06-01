Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 265 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Boot Barn by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after buying an additional 63,802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Boot Barn by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $67.62 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.