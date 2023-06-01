Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 25.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 23.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 25,889.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 42,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 36.6% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $117.85 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $123.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.21.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,407.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,407.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total value of $2,726,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,428 shares of company stock worth $14,635,513. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

