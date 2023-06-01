Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Trupanion by 45.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Trupanion by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of TRUP opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $220,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,403,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $220,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,403,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $738,600 in the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.