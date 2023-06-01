First Trust Advisors LP Sells 6,200 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $54.44 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

