Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,765 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Paramount Group worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,100.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,586.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,100.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 154,500 shares of company stock worth $702,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Price Performance

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

PGRE opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -182.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.