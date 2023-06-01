Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after buying an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3,015.0% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,469,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 1,422,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 217,336 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGTX opened at $26.63 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 2.08.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

