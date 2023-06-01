Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $29.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $1,032,258.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,337.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 158,564 shares of company stock worth $3,354,684 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.