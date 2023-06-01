Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is William Blair Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,095,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 406,771 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $344,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $776,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,222,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 287.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

