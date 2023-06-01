Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,893 GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after buying an additional 1,507,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 511.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 594,881 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 839,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after buying an additional 304,363 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 708,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after buying an additional 232,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after buying an additional 210,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $348.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GDS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

