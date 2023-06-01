Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,945 Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RYAN shares. TheStreet upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.84 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.91.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Stephen Katz purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $148,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,225. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,255,921 shares of company stock worth $402,012,342. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

