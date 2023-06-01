DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $93.65 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,657 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

