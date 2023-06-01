Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,593 shares of company stock worth $1,307,366. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have commented on SKX. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

