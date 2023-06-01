4,345 Shares in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,021.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

