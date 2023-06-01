Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $533.77 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $570.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Chemed

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,685,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,294 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,817. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

