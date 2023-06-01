Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,639 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 596.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,170 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $96.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.76. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

