Insider Buying: Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) Insider Buys 176,339 Shares of Stock

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR – Get Rating) insider Matthew Banks acquired 176,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,386.11 ($22,474.58).

Matthew Banks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Matthew Banks acquired 823,661 shares of Rumble Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$155,671.93 ($101,746.36).

Rumble Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Rumble Resources

Rumble Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of base and precious metal projects in Australia. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, silver, nickel, cobalt, lithium, tantalum, niobium, tin, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Earaheedy project located in Western Australia.

