Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,629 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Veradigm worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDRX. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veradigm by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 823,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veradigm by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth $11,823,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth $11,635,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 662,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 466,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. Veradigm Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

