Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,672 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,514 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $16.25 on Thursday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stephens started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.