Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $105,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 2.1 %

AEL opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $48.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEL. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

Insider Activity at American Equity Investment Life

In other news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,941. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.