American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220,871 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of American Software worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Software by 323.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in American Software by 418.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in American Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.
American Software Price Performance
Shares of American Software stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $430.02 million, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.82. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $19.34.
Insider Transactions at American Software
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
American Software Company Profile
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
