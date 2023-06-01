American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220,871 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of American Software worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Software by 323.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in American Software by 418.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in American Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software Price Performance

Shares of American Software stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $430.02 million, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.82. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

Insider Transactions at American Software

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, President H Allan Dow sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $274,602.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 97,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,774.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President H Allan Dow sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $274,602.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 97,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,774.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $35,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,563. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

American Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.