Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 721,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,125,000 after purchasing an additional 229,365 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 445,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 95,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Shares of ECPG opened at $43.07 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

