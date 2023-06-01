Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,381 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 78,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 283,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, EVP Joey B. Hogan sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $81,687.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,049.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Further Reading

