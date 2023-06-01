Ryan Damon Sells 1,178 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) insider Ryan Damon sold 1,178 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $37,483.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,885.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, May 12th, Ryan Damon sold 18,028 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $577,076.28.

On Friday, March 3rd, Ryan Damon sold 124 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $3,995.28.

CRTO stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Huber Research cut shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $15,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 31.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,553,000 after acquiring an additional 499,959 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $6,893,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 11.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,900 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 132.1% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 323,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 184,006 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

