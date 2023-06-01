Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 481.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,792 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Herbalife worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 12.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 353,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 670.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 103,082 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 65.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 13.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Stock Up 0.6 %

HLF stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Herbalife Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). Herbalife had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLF. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In related news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,477.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

