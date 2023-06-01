Sharon H. Rowe Sells 395 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) Director Sharon H. Rowe sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $34,961.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,921.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

City Price Performance

Shares of City stock opened at $86.19 on Thursday. City Holding has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.39.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.85 million. City had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 36.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

City Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on City in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Institutional Trading of City

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in City by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 97,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in City by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in City by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in City by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in City by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

See Also

