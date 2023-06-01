Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 410.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76,121 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,614.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,200 shares of company stock valued at $358,348 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.67%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

