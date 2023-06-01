Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

