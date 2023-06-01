Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TM. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Toyota Motor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Toyota Motor by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 6.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

TM stock opened at $136.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $170.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on TM. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

