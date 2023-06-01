Peter Platzer Sells 52,907 Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) CEO Peter Platzer sold 52,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $38,093.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,184,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Platzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Peter Platzer sold 56,099 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $41,513.26.

NYSE:SPIR opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Spire Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

Spire Global ( NYSE:SPIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 112.87% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. The company had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global to $1.05 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 48.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

