Larry J. Helling Purchases 1,000 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,809.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

QCRH opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QCR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in QCR in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in QCR in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in QCR by 28.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in QCR by 69.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

