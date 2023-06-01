Peter Platzer Sells 56,099 Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) CEO Peter Platzer sold 56,099 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $41,513.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,080,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,939,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Platzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Peter Platzer sold 52,907 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $38,093.04.

Spire Global Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPIR opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spire Global ( NYSE:SPIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 57.31% and a negative net margin of 112.87%. The company had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPIR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Spire Global to $1.05 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Lane Generational LLC grew its position in Spire Global by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 1,593,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 889,891 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Spire Global by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

