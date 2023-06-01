Peter Platzer Sells 56,099 Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CEO Peter Platzer sold 56,099 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $41,513.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,080,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,939,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Platzer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 22nd, Peter Platzer sold 52,907 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $38,093.04.

Spire Global Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPIR opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 57.31% and a negative net margin of 112.87%. The company had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SPIR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Spire Global to $1.05 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Lane Generational LLC grew its position in Spire Global by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 1,593,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 889,891 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Spire Global by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

