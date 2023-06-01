James M. Kilts Acquires 22,196 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) Director James M. Kilts purchased 22,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $42,172.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 513,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ADV stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $615.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.90% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
