James M. Kilts Acquires 22,196 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) Director James M. Kilts purchased 22,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $42,172.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 513,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

ADV stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $615.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.90% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 59.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 17.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.