Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) SVP Kenneth Hirschman Sells 4,635 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $44,866.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 238,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Udemy Stock Performance

UDMY opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Udemy Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

