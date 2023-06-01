Robert W. Stallings Acquires 1,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.55 per share, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,234,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 2.1 %

TCBIO stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

