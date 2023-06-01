Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Acquires A$49,508.00 in Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Daniel Ryan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$12.38 ($8.09) per share, with a total value of A$49,508.00 ($32,358.17).

Eagers Automotive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Eagers Automotive alerts:

Eagers Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.43. Eagers Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Eagers Automotive Company Profile

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

Recommended Stories

