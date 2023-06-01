Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) CEO Buys $50,000.00 in Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Rating) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,465,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,654.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.3 %

UNOV opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNOV. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $1,246,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,019,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

