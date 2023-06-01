Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Purchases 2,000 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.08 per share, with a total value of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 539,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,057,198.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Regional Management Price Performance

Regional Management stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 60.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Management

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RM. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 1,923.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 849.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regional Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.