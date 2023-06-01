Baxter Underwood Acquires 400 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $126.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.09. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $172.67. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

