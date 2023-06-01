Padraic L. Spence Sells 13,895 Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 13,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $50,299.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,015,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

ZVIA stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Zevia PBC by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

