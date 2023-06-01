TC Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 16,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 put options.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TC Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

