Jacqueline P. Canney Sells 375 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.17, for a total value of $199,563.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,317.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ServiceNow Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NOW opened at $544.78 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $556.58. The company has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.33.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
