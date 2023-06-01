Jacqueline P. Canney Sells 375 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.17, for a total value of $199,563.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,317.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NOW opened at $544.78 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $556.58. The company has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.97.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ServiceNow Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.