Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,375 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of SL Green Realty worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $805,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $62.57.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The business had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.19.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

