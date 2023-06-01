First Trust Advisors LP Sells 31,271 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,271 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Agree Realty worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,276,000 after purchasing an additional 992,766 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 156,342 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In related news, COO Craig Erlich bought 3,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,827.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,827.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,262.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agree Realty Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

NYSE:ADC opened at $64.49 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 163.13%.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.