122,466 Shares in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Fresh Del Monte Produce as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after buying an additional 158,696 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,017,000 after buying an additional 25,893 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,502 shares of company stock worth $107,506 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

