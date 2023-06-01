First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,836 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Himax Technologies worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.98%.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

